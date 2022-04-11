ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Safe2Say App for School Violence Has Become a Mental Health Tool

 2 days ago

Image via Fox 29.

The Safe2Say app is helping schools fight some of their biggest mental health hurdles, getting kids the help they need every day, writes Dan Timmeney for Fox 29.

 “This is a big deal. It’s a life-saving tool and it’s helping kids out of some tough situations,” said Radnor Township Police Superintendent Chris Flanagan.

The Safe2Say app, a 2019 anonymous tip line for parents and students to report school threats and violence, is used more for mental health concerns.

The Attorney General’s office says 72.9 percent of the 80,000 calls deal with mental health, bullying, suicidal thoughts, self-harm, anxiety and anger.

“I think this is a huge red flag that everybody has to pay attention to. Parents, police, schools, mental health facilities, you name it,” Superintendent Flanagan remarked.

Haverford Township Deputy Police Chief Joseph Hagan says Haverford has been involved in about 100 Safe2Say calls.

“A lot of times they may not be able to go to the parent and ask for help, but they may turn to their friend who will send the tip in and end up helping the kid, in the long run,” Hagan explained.

Read more at Fox 29 about this life-saving app that’s helping pinpoint mental health issues in schools.

#School Violence#Mental Health Issues#Safe2say
