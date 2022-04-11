SIUE drops slugfest, series to EIU

SIUE's Richie Well connects for one of his two home runs on the day in a loss to Eastern Illinois. (SIUE Athletics)

SIUE hit four home runs and scored 10 runs Sunday, but Eastern Illinois slugged its way to an 18-10 win over SIUE baseball Sunday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

A three-run home run from Nick Rucker highlighted an eight-run, nine-hit first inning by the Panthers and they never trailed.

"Obviously that is not the type of start we wanted," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "We were confident we could get back into it."

The Cougars, playing the series as the visitors, fell to 14-16 overall and 3-6 in the OVC.

Taylor Bruninga (1-2) allowed all eight runs in the first without retiring a hitter.

"EIU came out swinging with six or seven hits and put us behind the eight ball," Lyons added.

Drew Mize got the Cougars on the board in the third with an RBI-double. Later in the inning, Richie Well hit his eighth home run of the year, a three-run shot, to make it a 9-4 game. Connor Kiffer's second home run of the year, a two-run homer, made it 9-6.

SIUE trailed 13-6 when Brady Bunten hammered a three-run home run to left. The long ball was his second in as many games in the fifth inning to make it 13-9.

"We were able to cut the deficit to three or four a couple of times," Lyons said. "But we couldn't get any closer."

The Panthers scored two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to extend its lead to 17-9.

Well homered for the second time in the game and the ninth time this year in the eighth. Eastern Illinois also scored in the eighth for the 18-10 final.

Well, Ohl, Kiffer, Mize and Brennan Orf all finished with two hits. Well paced the Cougars with four RBIs. Bunten finished with three driven in.

SIUE plays host to Bradley on Tuesday at Simmons Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.