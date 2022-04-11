ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

SIUE drops slugfest, series to EIU

The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBu7R_0f5fcFM200
SIUE's Richie Well connects for one of his two home runs on the day in a loss to Eastern Illinois. (SIUE Athletics)

SIUE hit four home runs and scored 10 runs Sunday, but Eastern Illinois slugged its way to an 18-10 win over SIUE baseball Sunday at Simmons Baseball Complex.

A three-run home run from Nick Rucker highlighted an eight-run, nine-hit first inning by the Panthers and they never trailed.

"Obviously that is not the type of start we wanted," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "We were confident we could get back into it."

The Cougars, playing the series as the visitors, fell to 14-16 overall and 3-6 in the OVC.

Taylor Bruninga (1-2) allowed all eight runs in the first without retiring a hitter.

"EIU came out swinging with six or seven hits and put us behind the eight ball," Lyons added.

Drew Mize got the Cougars on the board in the third with an RBI-double. Later in the inning, Richie Well hit his eighth home run of the year, a three-run shot, to make it a 9-4 game. Connor Kiffer's second home run of the year, a two-run homer, made it 9-6.

SIUE trailed 13-6 when Brady Bunten hammered a three-run home run to left. The long ball was his second in as many games in the fifth inning to make it 13-9.

"We were able to cut the deficit to three or four a couple of times," Lyons said. "But we couldn't get any closer."

The Panthers scored two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to extend its lead to 17-9.

Well homered for the second time in the game and the ninth time this year in the eighth. Eastern Illinois also scored in the eighth for the 18-10 final.

Well, Ohl, Kiffer, Mize and Brennan Orf all finished with two hits. Well paced the Cougars with four RBIs. Bunten finished with three driven in.

SIUE plays host to Bradley on Tuesday at Simmons Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

FMCHS wins its ninth straight

A five-run fourth inning seemingly put the Father McGivney Griffins in full control of their non-conference game against the Southwestern Piasa Birds. But after a comeback by Southwestern, Father McGivney needed to put together a seven-inning run to escape with the win.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Charleston, IL
Sports
Charleston, IL
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Matthews helped EHS win state title

Nearly 20 years have passed since John Matthews played soccer for Edwardsville High School, but his connection to the EHS program, especially Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid, remains strong. A 2003 EHS graduate, the 37-year-old Matthews played for Edwardsville's Class AA state championship team in 2000 and was also a member of the state runner-up squad in 2001. Matthews, who went on to play soccer at SIUE, now lives in Glen Carbon and works for World Wide Technology in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Burns nearly perfect in EHS win

Gannon Burns was nearly perfect in Tuesday's Southwestern Conference opener against Collinsville. Burns allowed just a solo home run to Chris Thilman in the fifth inning in a 12-1, six-inning victory for the Edwardsville Tigers over the Kahoks at Arthur Fletcher Field inside Woodland Park. In his third career complete game and second career shutout, Burns allowed just the one hit and one run with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Of his 73 pitches, 51 were for strikes. Burns retired the first 13 he faced before Thilman homered to left with one in the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
508
Followers
645
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy