Charges Dropped Against Texas Woman Who Performed 'Self-Induced Illegal Abortion': 'Not a Criminal Matter'

Starr County Sheriff’s Office

Criminal charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old woman who allegedly performed a "self-induced illegal abortion."

Lizelle Herrera was initially arrested and charged with murder, according to a statement released by Sheriff's Maj. Carlos Delgado, the Associated Press reports. She was released on a $500,000 bond on Saturday.

"Prosecutorial discretion rests with the District Attorney's office, and in the State of Texas a prosecutor's oath is to do justice," the statement shared to Facebook reads. "Following that oath, the only correct outcome to this matter is to immediately dismiss the indictment against Ms. Herrera."

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez added that "Ms. Herrera did not commit a criminal act under the laws of the State of Texas" adding that "the events leading up to this indictment have taken a toll on Ms. Herrera and her family."

Last year, Texas passed a law banning abortions in Texas for women who six weeks pregnant onwards. Private citizens can now sue doctors or anyone who assists a woman get an abortion. However, the woman receiving the abortion is exempted from the law.

As nobody assisted Herrera, she did not break the new law.

Several states have banned self-induced abortions.