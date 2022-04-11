ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Charges Dropped Against Texas Woman Who Performed 'Self-Induced Illegal Abortion': 'Not a Criminal Matter'

 2 days ago

Criminal charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old woman who allegedly performed a "self-induced illegal abortion."

Lizelle Herrera was initially arrested and charged with murder, according to a statement released by Sheriff's Maj. Carlos Delgado, the Associated Press reports. She was released on a $500,000 bond on Saturday.

"Prosecutorial discretion rests with the District Attorney's office, and in the State of Texas a prosecutor's oath is to do justice," the statement shared to Facebook reads. "Following that oath, the only correct outcome to this matter is to immediately dismiss the indictment against Ms. Herrera."

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez added that "Ms. Herrera did not commit a criminal act under the laws of the State of Texas" adding that "the events leading up to this indictment have taken a toll on Ms. Herrera and her family."

Last year, Texas passed a law banning abortions in Texas for women who six weeks pregnant onwards. Private citizens can now sue doctors or anyone who assists a woman get an abortion. However, the woman receiving the abortion is exempted from the law.

As nobody assisted Herrera, she did not break the new law.

Several states have banned self-induced abortions.

Jim-n-M 18
2d ago

I wouldn't recommend handling it that way but if someone wants an abortion. There's a reason they made that decision and it's no one else's business.

Mr. Hugh Janus
2d ago

Texas needs to get over this ish. As long as it's an adult and it's their body and money, not yours, mind ya business.

Kookaloo
2d ago

Texas is a fascist state. They can pretend all they want that women matter to them, nobody is fooled.

