ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gopher recruit Amaya Battle named Minnesota Miss Basketball

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5QB3_0f5fc7NT00

She beat out two other Gopher recruits for the award.

The 2022 winner of the annual Minnesota Miss Basketball Award is future Golden Gopher Amaya Battle.

Battle was one of the top players for the nationally ranked Hopkins Royals, who won the Class 4A state championship with three double-digit victories, including a 72-56 win over St. Michael-Albertville in the state title game.

Battle is part of a highly touted 2022 recruiting class for the Gophers. Joining her as freshmen at the University of Minnesota next fall will be Wayzata's Mara Braun, Chaska's Mallory Heyer and Eden Prairie's Nia Holloway. Heyer and Braun were also finalists for the Miss Basketball Award.

According to the Gophers, it's the highest-ranked women's basketball recruiting class in program history. ESPN recently ranked it 10th in the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
City
Hopkins, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Chaska, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Gophers#Minnesota Miss Basketball#Hopkins Royals#Espn
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Duke Basketball Commit Calls Out UNC Fan

It may be the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry between Duke and North Carolina gets put on hold. Duke commit Dariq Whitehead posted a photo on Twitter this week, sparking a response from a Tar Heels fan. “Good. Can’t wait for Leaky [Black] to lock him down...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Pass Rusher Heads to Raiders

Free agency hits the one-month mark, and an ex-Minnesota Vikings defender is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s Tashawn Bower, who played 11 games for the Vikings in four seasons. Bower was an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings on May 1, 2017, spending 2017, 2018, 2019,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 in-state guard with UNC interest has huge weekend

With the first live evaluation period taking place this past weekend, numerous big time players were out in full force. One of those players who made a name for himself over the weekend was 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard plays for Garner Roads 16U on the AAU circuit and Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High and has already taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Playing in the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, McNeil put on multiple big time performances. 247Sports national writer Eric Bossi gave his thoughts on the rising junior. For our final game of the weekend, we dropped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
66
Followers
28
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy