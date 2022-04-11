Gopher recruit Amaya Battle named Minnesota Miss Basketball

She beat out two other Gopher recruits for the award.

The 2022 winner of the annual Minnesota Miss Basketball Award is future Golden Gopher Amaya Battle.

Battle was one of the top players for the nationally ranked Hopkins Royals, who won the Class 4A state championship with three double-digit victories, including a 72-56 win over St. Michael-Albertville in the state title game.

Battle is part of a highly touted 2022 recruiting class for the Gophers. Joining her as freshmen at the University of Minnesota next fall will be Wayzata's Mara Braun, Chaska's Mallory Heyer and Eden Prairie's Nia Holloway. Heyer and Braun were also finalists for the Miss Basketball Award.

According to the Gophers, it's the highest-ranked women's basketball recruiting class in program history. ESPN recently ranked it 10th in the nation.