Google said on Wednesday that it plans to spend around $9.5 billion this year on US offices and data centers. The new investments span every region of the country. "It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post. "Yet we believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities."

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO