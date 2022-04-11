ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena looking to hire 150 employees in Raleigh

 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event on Tuesday. The venue is hoping to fill more than 150 part-time positions. The event will be held...

WRDW-TV

‘Desperate for workers,’ local employers are looking to hire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets had to cancel their job fair on Wednesday at SRP Park and postponed it until March 24. The cancelation means you’ve got another chance to come out if you couldn’t make it. “We’re looking forward to hopefully a lot of candidates...
AUGUSTA, GA
10TV

McDonald’s looking to hire more than 700 employees in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 700 employees at Columbus-area restaurants. A hiring event is now underway as the popular fast food chain looks to fill part-time and full-time positions ahead of the summer season. Regionally, McDonald’s hopes to bring on more than 7,300...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMY NEWS2

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe hiring 600 employees for new season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe is hiring hundreds of workers. The waterpark plans to open early this season and is looking to hire 600 employees. Seasonal positions include lifeguards, food service, retail, park services and more with pay rates up to $13 per hour depending on the position. The park plans to open May 21 this year, before Memorial Day Weekend.
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh, NC
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
#Pnc Arena#Job Opportunities
Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Child dies at Whitewater Falls Park in NC

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A child died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County, NC on Sunday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, was visiting with her family when she was swept away in the water and went over the falls. Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Sola Coffee co-owner passes away

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh restaurant community is mourning the loss of longtime Sola Coffee co-owner Jeanne Luther. Luther passed away after a years-long battle with ALS. The cafe announced her passing via social media post on Tuesday. "In God’s providence, my dear wife and momma to Ben, Mara,...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
