Off-duty officer among two injured in fatal crash on I-81 on Monday

(WHTM) — An off-duty East Pennsboro police officer has been identified as the driver involved in a fatal accident on I-81 Monday morning.

A Cumberland County Public Information Officer confirmed to abc27 that the officer is on sick leave as a result of their injuries.

According to police, the off-duty officer crossed over the fog line and hit a disabled box truck that was sitting on the shoulder of I-81 along with an individual who was standing outside of it. The truck was being assisted by a service company. PennDOT’s Beltway Patrol was there and cleared for the assisting agency to assist the disabled truck prior to the crash.

State Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Jeffery Wade Hanwell of Etters.

I-81S Crash courtesy of abc27

I-81S Crash courtesy of abc27

I-81S Crash courtesy of abc27

The accident happened between Front Street in Dauphin County and Exit 65: US 11/15 NORTH AND SOUTH – MARYSVILLE/ENOLA in Cumberland County.

The accident caused major traffic delays on Monday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.