Cumberland County, PA

Off-duty officer among two injured in fatal crash on I-81 on Monday

By Lauren Rude, George Stockburger, Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfgrt_0f5fbNNd00

(WHTM) — An off-duty East Pennsboro police officer has been identified as the driver involved in a fatal accident on I-81 Monday morning.

A Cumberland County Public Information Officer confirmed to abc27 that the officer is on sick leave as a result of their injuries.

According to police, the off-duty officer crossed over the fog line and hit a disabled box truck that was sitting on the shoulder of I-81 along with an individual who was standing outside of it. The truck was being assisted by a service company. PennDOT’s Beltway Patrol was there and cleared for the assisting agency to assist the disabled truck prior to the crash.

State Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Jeffery Wade Hanwell of Etters.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AGsp_0f5fbNNd00
    I-81S Crash courtesy of abc27
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHywz_0f5fbNNd00
    I-81S Crash courtesy of abc27
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2By51v_0f5fbNNd00
    I-81S Crash courtesy of abc27

The accident happened between Front Street in Dauphin County and Exit 65: US 11/15 NORTH AND SOUTH – MARYSVILLE/ENOLA in Cumberland County.

The accident caused major traffic delays on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07t0L4_0f5fbNNd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcMy_0f5fbNNd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KouVQ_0f5fbNNd00

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

