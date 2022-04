FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- In the first three weeks of March, Allegiant Air has canceled 22 of its 245 flights in and out of Flint Bishop International Airport. “A labor shortage is currently affecting the entire commercial aviation industry and Allegiant is no exception,” said Sonya Padgett with Allegiant Media Relations. “As a result, we have had to cancel some flights or reduce the frequency of some routes in our network.”

