Weather Service Updates Severe Weather Expectations

A major storm system is set to produce a widespread and dangerous severe weather outbreak across the nation’s midsection through the middle of the week. The storm is likely to impact tens of millions in nearly two dozen states from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes in the days leading up to Easter, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
We always need to be aware of the potential for severe weather in the tri-states, but that's especially true for this Wednesday. There's a strong possibility many parts of our area will experience some level of severe storms beginning in the morning hours. There are several forecasts from the National...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states — including southern Minnesota — bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes. By Tuesday evening there were tornado watches or warnings covering parts of Texas, Iowa and Minnesota. One apparent tornado struck...
Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
A severe weather outbreak will spread from the Plains to the Midwest and South. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all threats. Localized flash flooding is also possible. A severe weather outbreak in the Plains, Midwest and South will continue to spawn intense thunderstorms that could produce numerous tornadoes,...
Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
Powerful storms are expected to pass through central Oklahoma Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties at this time. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lincoln and Payne counties until 9:45 p.m. and Okfuskee County until 10:15 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has...
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brookhaven will open a temporary storm shelter at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, due to expected inclement weather. The Brookhaven Building located at 1154 Beltline Drive will open as a temporary storm shelter, for anyone who may need a place to stay.
What is a Severe Thunderstorm? The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 mph, and/or hail at least 1″ in diameter (the size of a quarter). There are different types of severe thunderstorms and Iowa sees them all. Single-cell thunderstorms-supercells Multi-cell thunderstorms-Derecho-Bow Echo-Squall Line-QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective […]
April 12 (UPI) -- Tornadoes were reported in Texas and Iowa on Tuesday night as more severe weather was forecast in surrounding states. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Salado in southern Bell County at 5:40 p.m. CDT, describing the storm as a life-threatening situation and urging residents to take shelter.
Comments / 0