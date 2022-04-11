ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Service Updates Severe Weather Expectations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

At least 30 million at daily risk for severe storms in southern US

Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Storm System Expected To Bring Threat Of Severe Weather, Snow For Oklahoma

Powerful storms are expected to pass through central Oklahoma Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties at this time. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lincoln and Payne counties until 9:45 p.m. and Okfuskee County until 10:15 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHO 13

Severe Weather Awareness: Severe Thunderstorms

What is a Severe Thunderstorm? The National Weather Service defines a severe thunderstorm as a thunderstorm that produces winds of at least 58 mph, and/or hail at least 1″ in diameter (the size of a quarter).  There are different types of severe thunderstorms and Iowa sees them all. Single-cell thunderstorms-supercells Multi-cell thunderstorms-Derecho-Bow Echo-Squall Line-QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective […]
IOWA STATE

