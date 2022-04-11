Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years as more people return to work Minnesota gained 5,200 jobs in February as labor force participation rises again
Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked down two tenths of percentage point to 2.7% in February, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). That’s the lowest unemployment rate in the state since 1999. The decline in Minnesota’s unemployment rate was entirely due to people moving...fillmorecountyjournal.com
