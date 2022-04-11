ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Unemployment falls to lowest level in 20+ years as more people return to work Minnesota gained 5,200 jobs in February as labor force participation rises again

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s unemployment rate ticked down two tenths of percentage point to 2.7% in February, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). That’s the lowest unemployment rate in the state since 1999. The decline in Minnesota’s unemployment rate was entirely due to people moving...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

