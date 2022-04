New Philadelphia's Braden Young, a member of the Lancaster Thunder, was recently named Premier Basketball League Player of the Week. Young had a great game on April 2 against the Shoreline Wolves with 26 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. He also shot 73% from the field as the Thunder won 120-101. This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Braden Young wins PBL Player of Week honor

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO