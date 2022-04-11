ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Arrest Made in Connection to Aggravated Robbery Incident on Texas Tech Campus

By Jacob Coats
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person was arrested following an aggravated robbery incident Sunday morning on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas Tech Police Department reports the incident...

