ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

‘Making the Impossible Possible’: WCU’s Scholarship Gala Raises $150,000 for Students During Historic Times

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYo15_0f5fYnEm00
Images via West Chester University.

Each year, West Chester University’s Annual Presidential Scholarship Community Gala attracts numerous friends from throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to a benefit to fund Presidential Scholarships for WCU students who have earned academic distinction.

Since its inception in 1983, the Gala has raised more than $2 million for WCU students through a renewable, four-year Presidential Scholarship. 

This year’s event did not disappoint. Following an unprecedented two years, the gala recently made its in-person return at Longwood Gardens and raised more than $150,000. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRjUU_0f5fYnEm00
Image via West Chester University.

More than 340 guests honored the university’s longstanding legacy of student success and teaching excellence by attending the premier event that was made possible thanks to presenting sponsor Aramark and numerous corporate sponsors. WCU president Christopher Fiorentino and his wife, Susan Fiorentino, shared co-hosting roles with gala co-chairs Patricia and James P. Shinehouse. A 1980 graduate, James is a founding partner at Atlantic Financial Advisory Partners, and Patricia worked as a medical editor for a nursing publication company. 

Among the leaders honored at the gala were former WCU president Greg Weisenstein and former acting president Linda Lamwers, who also delivered remarks on behalf of former president Madeleine Wing Adler.

“Dr. Fiorentino and these leaders need your support: your volunteering, your advocacy, and, yes, your financial contributions,” said Adler. “This is why in December we committed an additional $25,000 to student scholarships in the fund named for my late son, J. Peter Adler. Whether you support students, or faculty and staff development, or unique university programs, it preserves the legacy of this university, the jewel in the crown of public higher education in Pennsylvania. Expect excellence and support excellence.”

Jacquelyn North, a 1981 alumna and co-chair of 150Forward: The Campaign for West Chester University, spoke about the power of student scholarships during a time of need.

“To me, scholarships make the impossible possible,” said North. “To students, a scholarship can determine whether they walk across the stage at graduation or not. In addition to supporting the President’s Scholarship, I am elated to pay it forward through the creation of my own scholarship, the North Family First-Generation College of Business Scholarship.”

“We are all here as leaders whose efforts will broaden access to scholarships, assist WCU with technological innovation, and propel tomorrow’s leaders by creating opportunities on campus, in our workforce, and in our communities,” said James Shinehouse. “Pat and I are happy to announce our newest commitment to equip these leaders with the skills they need to reach their full potential, a $100,000 endowment for international travels/study abroad. These monies will give our students the opportunity to experience the world and bring back to campus a new perspective.” 

The evening was all about West Chester University students. Attendees were impressed by the university’s participating ROTC students and Opera Theatre performers, as well as members of the Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band, and the Golden Rams Society. 

“For 39 years, we have raised more than $2 million for student scholarships,” said Fiorentino, who noted that he has been with the university for the same amount of time. “As a university practice, it remains important to intentionally uncover and then remove barriers that impede student success. Scholarship assistance, housing, food, basic goods, and services — our students continue to need support. 

“We are grateful for your efforts because they make a significant difference in the lives of well-deserving and academically talented students. We must continue this kind of ambition on their behalf.” 

This year’s incoming class of academic scholars includes Noelle Clavner, Jordan Coleman, Enrique Del Leon-Raya, Laina Harding, Kya London, Kayla Ruff, and Katelyn Skarupa.

Image via West Chester University.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Kappa Sigma raises funds for Endowment Fund's Scholarship-Leadership Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Kappa Sigma fraternity recently announced the amount earned from its Stephen Alonzo Jackson Weekend of Giving. Between March 4 and 6, the fraternity raised more than $725,000. The Weekend of Giving was created in 2016 to raise money for the fraternity’s Endowment Fund’s Scholarship-Leadership...
CHARITIES
MarketRealist

Easy College Scholarships — There's Something for Everyone

If you’re preparing to go to college or you're in the middle of your degree program, there are many easy scholarships you can take advantage of. Not only is college tuition expensive, but college living expenses are also rising. As a result, many students are looking for financial aid. A scholarship can help offset part of your higher education costs.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Society
West Chester, PA
Education
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longwood University#College#Creating Opportunities#Charity#Wcu#West Chester University#Presidential Scholarships#Aramark
Mount Airy News

Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly. The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley. Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry. Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The 74

The Impact of ‘Lost Instructional Time’ on Students During COVID-19

The State Board of Education heard Wednesday about a new study assessing what the state’s Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is calling the “impact of lost instructional time” on North Carolina students due to COVID-19. The study found an impact in almost every subject. Michael Maher, executive director of the Office of Learning Recovery & […]
EDUCATION
VISTA.Today

2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Abbey Gau

Hershey native Abbey Gau is a Marketing Communications Specialist at Longwood Gardens, where she assists in the development and coordination of all marketing communications initiatives and “gets to share the beauty of the Gardens with people from all over the world every day.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

State: Students should be tested for COVID after spring break

  With COVID-19 cases rising again, the state Division of Public Health and Department of Education are asking parents to have their children tested the day before they return to the classroom. Spring break for most Delaware schools will occur the week of April 18. Families can use over-the-counter tests — which some schools gave to student families during ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
VISTA.Today

College Credit Consortium: Bucks County Community College Pairs with DeSales for Continuing Ed Initiative

Bucks County Community College's collaboration with DeSales University opens a convenient pathway to associate's degree holders to get their bachelor's. A dual-admission arrangement between Bucks County Community College and DeSales University is good news for the area’s continuing ed students. Janelle Hill schooled her readers on the program’s particulars in The DeSales Fund.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy