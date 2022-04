The entirety of Ark Invest’s portfolio is down 36.7% and is currently amongst the worst-performing stocks in the US at this time. Cathie Wood, the founder of American investment management Ark Invest is not losing her trust in electric car manufacturing firm, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) despite the fears of recession looming in the United States. As reported by Reuters, the fears of the recession were further compounded by Tesla’s production activities being incapacitated with the closure of its Shanghai GigaFactory based on the rising cases of Coronavirus infections in China.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO