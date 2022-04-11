ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

New study suggests mushrooms may talk to each other with up to 50 ‘words’

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfDhG_0f5fXrUF00

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A new study has found that mushrooms may be able to communicate with each other through patterns in electrical signals.

Computer scientist Andrew Adamatzky from the University of the West of England analyzed electrical activity from four species of fungi and published his findings last Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science. He found that spikes in electrical activity were used by fungi to communicate and transmit information to other fungi in their network.

“So, with this latest study, a computer scientist is sticking some electrodes into some mushrooms and asking, ‘What do the signals look like? And do the signals have any complexity to them?'” CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin told CTV News Channel on Sunday.

Underneath each mushroom lies hyphae, which are underground root-like structures that can be likened to nerve cells in the human nervous system. When hyphae form a network, called a mycelium, this can facilitate communication between fungi.

“There’s a whole culture around mushrooms and they are definitely amazing architects of our natural world,” Riskin said. “They’ve got this huge underground network and every once in a while, they poke mushrooms up for reproduction. But most of the time, they stay hidden.”

The study found that the spikes in the electrical signals generated by fungi can resemble a language. The spikes can be grouped in to “words” and “sentences,” and according to the study, these fungi can have a vocabulary of up to 50 “words.”

“There’s a big body of evidence that’s growing that these hyphae are sending some kinds of signals between individuals … communicating about where resources are, where the food is, and maybe having tripped-out mushroom-like conversations with each other too,” Riskin explained.

The complexity of the language varies between species of fungi. The study found that the split gill fungi could generate the most complex sentences with the largest vocabulary, while other species like the enoki fungi and caterpillar fungi had much smaller lexicons.

But while the study likens these fungal electrical signals to “words,” Riskin said it’s “a giant step” to suggest that fungi are using actual words to communicate with each other, similar to humans.

“I think most biologists are going to say that’s pushing it too far… But that said, that complexity probably does underlie real communication that’s happening among these organisms,” he said.

“It makes sense. They have the architecture to do it, and it would benefit them from a natural selection perspective. So, there’s certainly lots to decode here in terms of how these mushrooms and how these fungi are doing what they do.”

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Magic mushroom compound ‘opens up depressed people’s brains’, study suggests

The findings suggest psilocybin could be a real alternative to depression treatments, researchers say. The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms helps to open up depressed people’s brains and make them less fixed in negative thinking patterns, a study has suggested. According to the study, psilocybin made the brain...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists create brain charts that show how the brain changes over a lifetime

For decades, growth charts have been used by pediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Reproduction#Fungus#Ctv Network#Ctv News Channel
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Medical News Today

Supplement slows aging process in mice, and possibly humans

As humans age, the mitochondria in the cells degrade, which negatively impacts cellular function. A recent study finds that a patented supplement improves such signs of aging in mice, significantly extending their life span. So far, limited trials involving humans provide similar results, raising hopes that the supplement can delay...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists explain the risks linked to taking melatonin for sleep

In a recent article published in The Conversation, scientists discussed the risk factors associated with melatonin supplement consumption for sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain and helps regulate the body’s response to day and night changes. Therefore, melatonin regulates the circadian rhythm, that is, the body’s sleep-wake cycle.
MedicalXpress

First human study using sound waves to break up kidney stones shows promising results

An innovative technique called burst wave lithotripsy (BWL) may provide an effective, more accessible alternative for noninvasive treatment of kidney stones, according to initial human studies reported in the Journal of Urology, an Official Journal of the American Urological Association (AUA). Using focused ultrasound bursts to break up kidney stones,...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
Keene Sentinel

Even one drink a day may shrink your brain, study suggests

PHILADELPHIA — Drinking alcohol in moderation is generally defined as having one drink a day for women, two for men. But even those modest-sounding amounts may have negative impacts on the brain, a new study led by University of Pennsylvania researchers suggests. People who drank the equivalent of just...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Waste coffee grounds could someday help detect brain waves

There's nothing like a steaming cup of joe to give your morning a quick boost. Now, there's yet another reason to love the beverage. Today, researchers report the first application of used coffee grounds as environmentally friendly electrode coatings for sensitive neurochemistry measurements. The material could eventually help scientists get a better handle on brain activity and detect minute levels of neurotransmitters.
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy