Man beats up roommate in argument over mosquitoes

By CNN
 2 days ago
A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges, after allegedly beating up his roommate in an argument over mosquitoes.

43-year-old Victor Shavers admitted he hit the man when they began arguing over what the insects look like.

The roommate says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick, and hit him in the head with it.

The victim grabbed a metal baseball bat to defend himself, hitting Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were hospitalized for their injuries.

Shavers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a person after his roommate said they threatened to shoot them on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m. a patrol car was flagged down by a person who said their roommate started an argument with them and pointed a shotgun at them. They said their roommate threatened them The post Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
