Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Colorado Rockies (2-1) visit the Texas Rangers (1-2) Monday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rockies vs. Rangers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: the Rockies and Rangers are meeting for the first time in 2022. Colorado took four of six games from Texas in 2021.

The Rockies opened the season by taking two of three games from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

The Rangers dropped two of three contests at the Toronto Blue Jays over the opening weekend. Texas logged an .812 OPS against the Blue Jays and hit .414 with runners in scoring position.

Rockies at Rangers: Projected starters

LHP Austin Gomber vs. LHP Taylor Hearn

Gomber (9-9, 4.53 ERA in 2021) makes his 2022 debut. He registered a 1.24 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 across 115 1/3 IP last season.

  • Benefited from a .265 batting average on balls in play in 2021.
  • Notched a 6.22 ERA (.809 OPS allowed) across 14 road starts in 2021.

Hearn (6-6, 4.66 ERA in 2021) makes his first start of the season. He logged a 1.32 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9 and 7.9 K/9 through 104 1/3 IP a year ago.

  • Had some struggles at home last season as he notched a 5.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP at Globe Life.
  • Filled a swingman role in 2021. When used exclusively as a starter (last eight appearances of the season), he averaged just over 5 innings per turn.

Rockies at Rangers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rockies +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Rangers -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rockies +1.5 (-180) | Rangers -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Rockies at Rangers prediction and picks

Prediction

Rangers 5, Rockies 3

AVOID but keep an eye on the price for the Rangers. A tag at -130 or better can compete with the run-line play below.

Colorado usually struggles away from home. The Rockies went just 26-54 (.325) abroad last season.

Mix in some slight Gomber fade, and TEXAS -1.5 (+145) has some leverage.

These clubs have several scoring and run-prevention components that deserve a wait-and-see approach. The pricing here makes for a slight lean on the UNDER 9.5 (-107). However, it’s a play worth a partial unit wager at best.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

