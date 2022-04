NORWOOD — Beatrice Heaton Seago, 87, of Norwood, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Memorial Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. She was born Nov. 29, 1934, in Richmond County, daughter of the late John and Mattie Heaton. Bea was a well-known cosmetologist, owning the Stylorama for more than 40...

