ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Cutting Edge Countertops acquires Easyfit Products

sent-trib.com
 3 days ago

PERRYSBURG – Cutting Edge Countertops Inc., a countertop fabricator for the Midwest with five showrooms and three service centers across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, has acquired Easyfit Products Inc., a family-owned business that...

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio overtime pay rules: how your paycheck may be impacted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Should you be paid for answering work emails or messages after hours? A new bill signed into law last week makes what qualifies as overtime more concrete. What will change? State Senators Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) and Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) co-sponsored Senate Bill 47, which makes it so workers cannot receive overtime payments for […]
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Troy, OH
Perrysburg, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy