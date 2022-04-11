City Water Pump Fails In Reeds Spring

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The round of thunderstorms that arrived to the ArkLaMiss on the morning of March 22, 2022 caused some places to receive two to six inches of rainfall. This led some residents in Ouachita Parish concerned on the possible flooding from the over flow of the pumps. In total, the city of […]

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO