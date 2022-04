The death toll from incessant rains and landslides triggered by storm Megi in the Philippines has risen to 56 with dozens still missing and tens of thousands displaced, authorities said on Wednesday.The strongest cyclone to hit the archipelago this year injured at least 200 when the storm swept through the southern and central part of the nation this weekend and displaced more than 42,000 people, who were moved to evacuation centres.Over 100,000 people, primarily in the southern and eastern part of the nation have been by the storm, authorities added.Megi made landfall as a tropical storm on Calicoan Island...

