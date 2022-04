SIDNEY – The Sidney Red Raider Golf Team, paced by John Beier’s runner-up finish, ended the day in fifth place at the Sidney Invitational Golf Tournament. The tournament, at Hillside Golf Course, was moved from Wednesday to Friday because of wind and weather conditions. The Raider golfers completed their rounds one stroke behind Alliance for fourth and just six shots back of Chadron who captured third.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO