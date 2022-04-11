Trendsetting Financial Planner in Phoenixville Looking to Add to His Team

Image via Unsplash.

Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, a trendsetting firm in Phoenixville, is looking to add a Managing Director to its growing team of professionals.

Founded in 2003 by Fred Hubler, CCWMG assists clients from all over the country through retainer-based financial planning. Clients are charged a flat fee, not a percentage, for services.

Hubler and his team have worked with clients in more than 28 states, including retirees, business owners, entrepreneurs, and other working professionals.

CCWMG offers sound wealth advice, keeping customers on track to a clear, purpose-driven financial future, and provides access to accredited investments for accredited investors.

“I built CCWMG with the intent that people should be able to get advice they can trust and access to accredited investments, so they can live a life of significance,” said Hubler.

Designing customized plans for each individual ensures that a wide range of needs are met, as customers navigate the vast world of financials.

At CCWMG, the Managing Director will:

develop and execute business strategies

oversee the company’s business operations

access and correct any business issues

develop and implement improved processes

oversee processes in each department

network and build relationships

lead and support the management activities of high-level clients and prospective clients

The ideal candidate will be experienced in financial services, licensed in Life & Fixed Annuities and Variable Life/Variable Annuity, and have Series 66 and Series 7 licenses. He/she should also have strong interpersonal skills, an excellent attitude, a genuine interest in serving and caring for others, and an extreme attention to detail.