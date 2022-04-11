ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Trendsetting Financial Planner in Phoenixville Looking to Add to His Team

 2 days ago

Image via Unsplash.

Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, a trendsetting firm in Phoenixville, is looking to add a Managing Director to its growing team of professionals.

Founded in 2003 by Fred Hubler, CCWMG assists clients from all over the country through retainer-based financial planning. Clients are charged a flat fee, not a percentage, for services.

Hubler and his team have worked with clients in more than 28 states, including retirees, business owners, entrepreneurs, and other working professionals.

CCWMG offers sound wealth advice, keeping customers on track to a clear, purpose-driven financial future, and provides access to accredited investments for accredited investors.

“I built CCWMG with the intent that people should be able to get advice they can trust and access to accredited investments, so they can live a life of significance,” said Hubler.

Designing customized plans for each individual ensures that a wide range of needs are met, as customers navigate the vast world of financials.

At CCWMG, the Managing Director will:

  • develop and execute business strategies
  • oversee the company’s business operations
  • access and correct any business issues
  • develop and implement improved processes
  • oversee processes in each department
  • network and build relationships
  • lead and support the management activities of high-level clients and prospective clients

The ideal candidate will be experienced in financial services, licensed in Life & Fixed Annuities and Variable Life/Variable Annuity, and have Series 66 and Series 7 licenses. He/she should also have strong interpersonal skills, an excellent attitude, a genuine interest in serving and caring for others, and an extreme attention to detail.

Connect with Creative Capital Wealth Management Group today to learn more information about the position.

Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group

VISTA.Today

Finding the Best Job for You in 6 Steps

A job search can be a long and arduous process. Even if you want to transition to a new role, you likely don’t want to spend too long having to search through what your options are. But what if you are starting to struggle to find what you want?...
JOBS
VISTA.Today

WSFS Bank Study Finds Americans Are Confident About Achieving Their Financial Goals

Nearly three-quarters of Americans (72 percent) feel confident they will achieve their financial goals, according to a new WSFS Bank survey. However, two-in-five (39 percent) said they’re not confident they can keep pace with inflation’s impact on goods and services, and nearly a quarter (24 percent) say having poor credit prevents them from using financial products and services, underscoring the challenges consumers currently face when managing their money.
BUSINESS
