Red Sox Bullpen Gets It Done To Salvage Final Game Against Yankees

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox managed to salvage the final game of their opening series against the New York Yankees on Sunday night. Boston avoided a season-opening sweep in the Bronx thanks in large part to its bullpen.

Yes, the biggest question mark surrounding the team heading into the season saved the weekend for Boston. After starter Tanner Houck struggled to find the plate for three-plus innings and was pulled in the fourth, the bullpen put up zeros the rest of the way to get the Red Sox their first win of the season.

Alex Cora got 5.2 innings of scoreless ball out of his bullpen, with Kutter Crawford earning his first Major League win and Jake Diekman notching his first save in a Boston uniform. Ryan Brasier, Matt Strahm and Hansel Robles also contributed to the victory.

Brasier got the first crack at the Yankees lineup, inheriting a pair of runners from Houck in the bottom of the fourth. Both of them scored to tie the game at 3-3 when Brasier surrendered a two-run single to Anthony Rizzo, but he got Aaron Judge to ground into an inning-ending double play to end New York’s threat. Both of those runs were charged to Houck.

Crawford came in for Boston in the fifth, and though he got himself into a bit of a jam with runners on second and third and only one out, he worked his way out of the mess. The righty got Aaron Hicks to foul out to third on a 3-1 pitch for the inning’s second out, and ended the frame by striking out shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Both batters were fittingly retired on Crawford’s cutter.

After earning a spot on the Opening Day roster following an impressive spring, Crawford was tagged with the loss Friday when he gave up the game-winning run in the 11th inning. That outing lasted just three pitches, with Donaldson sending home the ghost runner to win it for New York.

Earning his first career win Sunday night was much sweeter for Crawford.

“It was a pretty awesome moment. You know, to do it in Yankee Stadium, Red Sox-Yankees rivalry and Sunday Night Baseball, it’s really special,” said Crawford, who added that he got the lineup card from his first career win as a souvenir.

He got the win thanks to a Bobby Dalbec solo shot that gave Boston a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Crawford came back out and put another zero in the bottom of the inning, working around a one-out single to Josh Donaldson. He struck out Rizzo on three pitches and Judge on five to end the frame.

Cora sent Crawford back out to start the bottom of the seventh, but lifted the righty after he gave up a leadoff single to Giancarlo Stanton. Strahm came in and quickly shut down the Yankees, retiring Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres and Hicks on just 12 pitches.

Robles got the bottom of the eighth for Boston, and worked around a leadoff walk that he issued to Kiner-Falefa. The righty got back-to-back lineouts from DJ LeMahieu and Donaldson, before getting Rizzo to pop out about 10 feet in front of home plate on just one pitch.

With Robles needing just 15 pitches to retire the Yankees in the eighth, Cora could have turned to him to shut the door in the ninth. But the manager decided to go with the lefty Diekman against the heart of the New York order, which worked out perfectly for Boston. After winning an 11-pitch battle with Judge, fanning him on a 94 MPH fastball, Diekman struck out Stanton and Gallo, each on four pitches, to seal the win. It was the 15th career save for the 11-year veteran.

With no true closer at his disposal, Cora is going to have to play mix and match with the bullpen for a while, if not the entire season. It worked out perfectly for the Red Sox on Sunday night, and the bullpen overall was on point during Boston’s opening series.

Red Sox relievers allowed just one earned run — given up by Garrett Whitlock on Opening Day — over 13 innings to start the 2022 season. The group has given up nine hits and issued four walks, but it has also struck out 15 batters to start the year.

Maybe the bullpen isn’t such a big concern after all.

Related
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
CBS Boston

Dave Roberts Takes Clayton Kershaw Out Of Perfect Game After 7 Innings

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Clayton Kershaw was on the verge of history on Wednesday afternoon. Alas, he didn’t get the chance to complete the job. The Dodgers lefty buzzed through the Minnesota Twins in the matinee meeting in Minneapolis, allowing zero base runners while striking out 13 batters in seven innings of work. With the Dodgers leading 3-0 at that point, the L.A. bats then hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to double the lead to 6-0 in the top of the eighth. At that point, the win for Los Angeles was essentially secured. Also at that point … manager Dave Roberts pulled...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Trevor Story Set To Miss Second Straight Game Due To Illness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were hoping to have Trevor Story back in the lineup when the team opens a three-game set with the Tigers in Detroit on Monday. But Boston’s big free agent splash will miss his second straight game as he deals with a non-COVID illness. Boston manager Alex Cora revealed that Story will be out again during a Monday morning appearance on MLB Network Radio. Cora added that the second baseman did not fly with the team to Detroit from New York on Sunday night. #RedSox manager @ac13alex told @MLBNetworkRadio @Mike_Ferrin and @Jim_Duquette that 2B Trevor Story did...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Extension Offer To Xander Bogaerts Seen As ‘Slap In The Face’

BOSTON (CBS) — When asked about his contract negotiations with the Red Sox ahead of the season, Xander Bogaerts seemed pretty disappointed about how things went. Now we understand why. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boston offered Bogaerts a four-year deal for around $90 million. Bogaerts can opt out of the final three years of his deal at the end of the season, which would pay him $20 million per season. Boston’s latest offer would have paid Bogaerts the same amount over the next three years, with a $30 million salary for the fourth year. Heyman reported that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Bringing Back Yellow ‘City Connect’ Jerseys For Marathon Weekend Series

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park this weekend. It promises to be a yellow event. The Red Sox announced on Wednesday that they will be bringing back their yellow City Connect jerseys for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against the Minnesota Twins. Those jerseys — which pay tribute to the tradition of the Boston Marathon — debuted last year. They became extremely popular on the field when the team went on an extended winning streak, continuing to wear them until the streak ended. The Return. @NikeDiamond x #RedSox pic.twitter.com/zi8ufcm2Ns — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2022 The Red Sox got off to a 2-3 start on the season, with a chance to get to .500 on Wednesday before heading home to Boston. The jerseys, which feature a 617 patch on the sleeve along with a color scheme fitting with the finish line on Bolyston Street, debuted last year on Patriots’ Day weekend.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Gave Veronica Burton A Call After She Was Drafted 7th Overall In WNBA Draft

BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night was quite the evening for Newton’s Veronica Burton, who was drafted seventh overall in the WNBA Draft. Shortly after being selected by the Dallas Wings, the former All-American at Northwestern received a special phone call from Tom Brady. Brady, who knows the Burtons pretty well after spending years being interviewed by WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton — Veronica’s father — gave Veronica a call to congratulate her and wish her luck as she begins her professional career. The former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback let Veronica know that he’ll be following her career. “Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just...
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams Still Has Long Way To Go, But Celtics Not Completely Ruling Out Potential Return Vs. Nets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are tempering expectations when it comes to Robert Williams making a return during the team’s upcoming playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. That continued Thursday morning, when Brad Stevens said that Williams is still a long way from getting back in the Boston lineup. “He has progressed well and is definitely not cleared to do any contact or practice, so he still has a long way to go,” the Celtics president of basketball ops. told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. “He’s been in every day, twice a day doing everything he is allowed to do....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brad Stevens Laughs Off Lakers Rumors, Says He ‘Definitely’ Wouldn’t Leave Celtics For Rival

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens enjoyed a good laugh on Thursday morning. When asked about the possibility of leaving the Boston front office for the Lakers opening at head coach, the Celtics president of basketball ops. said in no uncertain terms that he would never leave the C’s for their historic rival. “No comment. Not entertaining [the report],” Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich. Stevens admitted that was a comment on the report though, so he took it a few steps further. “I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. I know that for a fact,”...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Molly Seidel, Coach Jon Green Ready For First Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – The became a team in Boston and their partnership has taken them to running’s biggest stages. Now, Molly Seidel and her coach Jon Green are headed back to where it all started, hoping to conquer the Boston Marathon. “He was working at the hardware store. I was working at the coffee shop and as a nanny,” Seidel said. “And now, he’s one of the youngest Olympic coaches ever, and I’ve got a medal.” Molly Seidel and Jon Green’s partnership seems now like fate. “He made me a marathoner,” Seidel said. Seidel is from Wisconsin and was a national champion at Notre...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruce Brown Throws Shade At Celtics Defense Without Robert Williams — Much To The Chagrin Of Kevin Durant

BOSTON (CBS) — Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown sounds really eager to go against a Robert Williams-less Celtics defense in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Maybe a little too eager. The two-seeded Celtics will square off with the Nets after Brooklyn clinched the seven-seed in the East with a play-in win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Brown, a Boston native, had himself a game with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the 115-108 win. After the game, he threw some shade at the Boston defense, which will be without Williams for at least a few more weeks...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Torey Krug Scores Goal, Helps Lead Blues To Win Over Bruins In Return To Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug played his first game against the Bruins in Boston as a member of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, and the defenseman certainly made Boston fans miss him. Krug tallied a goal and assist, playing a big part in St. Louis’ 4-2 win over his former team. Boston carried a 2-1 lead into the second period, but Krug knotted things up with a power play goal at the 15:10 mark. After splitting both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand — no easy task — Krug fired one of his patented wristers from the high slot by...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics’ Ime Udoka Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month For March/April

BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka is heading into his first postseason as an NBA head coach on a high note. On Tuesday, the man in charge of the Celtics was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for March and April. Udoka’s Celtics went 15-4 over the final six weeks of the regular season to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, finishing the campaign with a 51-31 record. It’s the second straight Coach of the Month award for Udoka, who also won the honor in February after the Celtics went 9-2. He’s the first Celtics head coach to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics Will Face Nets In First Round After Brooklyn Earns 7-Seed With Play-In Win Over Cleveland

BOSTON (CBS) — We kind of knew it was going to come to this when the Celtics clinched the No. 2 seed in the East. Boston will host the Brooklyn Nets in what should be a thrilling and entertaining first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 of the series is set for Sunday in Boston. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. The Nets clinched the Eastern Conference’s seven-seed with a 115-108 play-in win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Kyrie Irving led the way with 34 points off 12-for-15 shooting, hitting his first 12 attempts. Irving didn’t miss his...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

NBA Announces Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff Series

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have a tough first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on the horizon, a series that could very well go the distance. If it does, the Celtics and the Nets will be playing each other into May. As is usually the case with the NBA’s opening round, the series is pretty stretched out. It all begins Sunday afternoon in Boston, with a potential Game 7 two weeks later in Boston. Here is the full schedule for the Celtics-Nets first-round matchup: Game 1: Sunday, April 17 at 3:30pm in Boston Game 2: Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm in Boston Game 3: Saturday,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Snubbed For Season’s Final Player Of The Month Award

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum has some bulletin board material to bring into the NBA Playoffs. Despite earning three Player of the Week awards in March, the Celtics star did not bring home the NBA’s final Player of the Month award of the 2021-22 season. Tatum had a March for the ages, averaging 32.8 points per game while leading Boston to an 11-2 record over his 13 contests. He scored 30 or more points nine times last month, including a three-game stretch where he averaged 45 points per game in wins over the Grizzlies, Nets and Hornets, highlighted by his 54-point...
BOSTON, MA
