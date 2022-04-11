ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices decrease to $3.95 per gallon in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 10 cents averaging $3.95 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.74 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.39. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.87 a gallon and Worcester is $4.15 a gallon.

Drivers finally seeing relief at the pump as gas prices drop

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

  • April 11, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • April 11, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)
  • April 11, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
  • April 11, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
  • April 11, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
  • April 11, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
  • April 11, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
  • April 11, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
  • April 11, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
  • April 11, 2012: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

  • $3.74 – Costco on Daggett Dr in West Springfield
  • $3.75 – Highland Farms on State Street in Springfield
  • $3.77 – Citgo on Franklin Street in Westfield
  • $3.78 – Diamond FUel on Federal Street in Belchertown
  • $3.79 – Stop & Shop on Memorial Dr in Chicopee

Lowest Gas Prices in Springfield area
