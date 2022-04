James Harden has been critiqued many times for being out of shape and now a recent report has revealed that Kevin Durant had a problem with Harden’s shape too. It has been reported that the Brooklyn Nets’ former big three of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden were not on the best of terms for most of the season. That was partly due to Irving’s part-time play but recent reports state the tension between Harden and Durant started during training camp.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO