If you are of a certain age, you probably don't even remember what time the school day began or ended. I feel like it was just 8:00 AM - 3: 00 PM. Currently, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation elementary schools like Scott start at 8:15 AM and end at 3:10 PM. Those times will be changing for the next school year.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO