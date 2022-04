BURLEY—Gilbert “Gil” Arthur Long, Jr., a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident. Gil was born on August 23, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the second of eight children born...

BURLEY, ID ・ 26 DAYS AGO