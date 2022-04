On Tuesday, Tesla’s German factory officially started spitting out electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk was there at Giga Berlin-Brandenburg, the company’s first factory in Europe, to hand off the first models to customers, and to dance a little jig which is becoming his calling card. If there’s any occasion to break into spontaneous dance, plopping down a plant capable of producing 500,000 cars a year on the home turf of the German automotive powerhouses is it.

BUSINESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO