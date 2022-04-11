ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Will End Up Running an NFL Front Office

It was reported over the weekend that Tom Brady was set to un-retire for the Miami Dolphins as well as receive a "high up position" in the team's front office. The Brian Flores lawsuit derailed all those plans, but Ben Maller said we'll end up seeing Brady run a front office anyway.

Ben Maller: "'Czar of Football Ops' will be waiting for him. Whether it's in Miami or not, that's open for debate cuz if the Dolphins actually have a good year, then that all gets bumped aside. But as the mafiosos say: 'What Tom Brady wants, Tom Brady gets in the NFL.' He is a made man."

