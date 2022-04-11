Dow GLBI needs 800-plus volunteers
Tournament officials announced Monday that volunteer registration is now open for the annual Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. scheduled for July 10-16, The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) team event is seeking more than 800 volunteers for the event at Midland Country Club. During the registration process, volunteers will have the opportunity to select their committee and shift times. It is preferred that volunteers work three shifts in a single committee. Some of the available committees include Hospitality, Marshals, Junior Clinic and Sustainability Green Team. A full list of volunteer committees and descriptions can be found at www.dowglbi.com/committees . “Our volunteers have played a vital role in helping the Dow GLBI become one of the premier LPGA events for players and fans alike,” said Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler. “By volunteering at the Dow GLBI, individuals get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional golf event while teaming up with the dedicated people who help make the Dow GLBI possible.” For a $45 registration fee, a Dow GLBI volunteer package includes:
- Two tournament branded golf shirts
- A choice of a visor or hat
- Weekly grounds access with a volunteer badge to the tournament grounds
- Two additional complimentary weekly grounds passes
- Free breakfast and lunch during volunteer shifts
- An invitation for two to the Volunteer Appreciation Party following the tournament
