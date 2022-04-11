Dow GLBI needs 800-plus volunteers

Event sposors are Founding Sponsor, Howard’s Products and Presenting Sponsor, Specialty Construction, Inc. ATASCADERO — El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is holding its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, April 28, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave. New this year, participants will select their hand-crafted artisan bowl and pick up a meal for four from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the patio of ABC Church. Featuring delectable soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries, the meal is an easy way to provide dinner and support a good cause. Reprising their role are our local celebrities coming to greet and serve attendees. Each meal includes a choice of 15 plus different soups and bread for a family of four and desserts.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO