ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow GLBI needs 800-plus volunteers

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jyw0_0f5fTIbe00
A family of spectators claps for a good drive, Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. (Drew Travis)
Tournament officials announced Monday that volunteer registration is now open for the annual Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. scheduled for July 10-16, The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) team event is seeking more than 800 volunteers for the event at Midland Country Club. During the registration process, volunteers will have the opportunity to select their committee and shift times. It is preferred that volunteers work three shifts in a single committee. Some of the available committees include Hospitality, Marshals, Junior Clinic and Sustainability Green Team. A full list of volunteer committees and descriptions can be found at
www.dowglbi.com/committees . “Our volunteers have played a vital role in helping the Dow GLBI become one of the premier LPGA events for players and fans alike,” said Dow GLBI Executive Director Chris Chandler. “By volunteering at the Dow GLBI, individuals get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional golf event while teaming up with the dedicated people who help make the Dow GLBI possible.” For a $45 registration fee, a Dow GLBI volunteer package includes:
  • Two tournament branded golf shirts
  • A choice of a visor or hat
  • Weekly grounds access with a volunteer badge to the tournament grounds
  • Two additional complimentary weekly grounds passes
  • Free breakfast and lunch during volunteer shifts
  • An invitation for two to the Volunteer Appreciation Party following the tournament
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to register early; committees and shift times are filled on a first come, first served basis.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Literacy Center of Harlingen in need of volunteer tutors

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Literacy Center of Harlingen is looking for volunteers who want to help people learn English. The center’s director, Linda Klowetter, said the literacy program has operated for 36 years with volunteer tutors. Klowetter said the demand for volunteers is needed as more people become interested in their literacy program.  “We […]
HARLINGEN, TX
WBRE

‘Streamwatchers’ volunteers needed in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you love being outside and enjoying nature the Brodhead Watershed Association has the perfect volunteer opportunity for you. The association is in need of ‘streamwatchers’ which are volunteers that test local streams in the area. A training event was held today in East Stroudsburg teaching old and new volunteers […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WCNC

Red Cross of Greater Carolinas in need of volunteers

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As industries across the region are facing a shortage of workers, some local nonprofits also facing challenges with a shortage of volunteers. The American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region is also in need of extra hands. Disaster Action Team Supervisor John Duncan told WCNC Charlotte the biggest need for them right now is in disaster response.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MetroTimes

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Major Michigan cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids might be known for their rapidly growing dining and craft beer options, but Michigan's small towns have a lot to offer. These restaurants might be in small cities but they serve up big flavor. 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Sports
Midland, MI
Society
WJHG-TV

Bay County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a tough time for many since the pandemic - especially for the elderly. That’s why the Bay County Council on Aging continues to work non-stop to make sure they’re taken care of properly. “Our volunteers help us accomplish what we’re...
BAY COUNTY, FL
FOX Carolina

Volunteers needed for Reedy River cleanup

March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of the Upstate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Professional Golf#Charity#Dow Glbi#Midland Country Club
Midland Daily News

Family-friendly volunteering opportunities

Many opportunities are available for family members to volunteer together. (Getty Images) Spending time with their families benefits children in myriad ways. Such quality time can strengthen bonds between parents and children, and one study from the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse found that frequent family dinners make children less likely to use tobacco, consume alcohol and use marijuana.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Midland Daily News

4Front Credit Union's new foundation focuses on three pillars

MANISTEE -- With 10 locations in northern Michigan, 4Front Credit Union has launched a community give-back effort: the 4Front Foundation. Founded in 2021, the foundation aids nonprofits in providing services to the community and supports education through scholarship and financial literacy programs. The foundation also works to create innovative programs for its members while increasing its outreach and impact in the community.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Scheurer fitness instructor to slow her pace with retirement

Jeanne Putman has been helping Thumb residents get healthy for more than 30 years, but she plans to retire from her role as a fitness instructor for Scheurer Health at the end of April to focus on her own wellbeing. "It's time to slow down and cut back a little...
WORKOUTS
The Atascadero News

ECHO Empty Bowls Event to Return April 28

Event sposors are Founding Sponsor, Howard’s Products and Presenting Sponsor, Specialty Construction, Inc. ATASCADERO — El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is holding its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, April 28, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave. New this year, participants will select their hand-crafted artisan bowl and pick up a meal for four from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the patio of ABC Church. Featuring delectable soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries, the meal is an easy way to provide dinner and support a good cause. Reprising their role are our local celebrities coming to greet and serve attendees. Each meal includes a choice of 15 plus different soups and bread for a family of four and desserts.
ATASCADERO, CA
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
809
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy