Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Nabs win over Bruins

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vanecek made 28 saves in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. Boston took a...

FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Provides Status Update On Brandon Carlo After Blues Game

BOSTON — Bruins fans watching Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues may have thought they were seeing things, given Brandon Carlo suddenly left the game early. Carlo disappeared midway through the first period. In that time, he logged 4:48 on ice and had a minus-one rating, as he was skating when the Blues scored their lone goal of the frame. The Bruins later announced he was “unlikely” to return to the game but did not provide an injury designation.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch scored four consecutive goals to rally back from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the MassMutual Center. The Crunch are now 35-24-7-2 on the season and sweep the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds, 2-0. Goaltender Max Lagace...
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Welcome Back Torey Krug, Fall 4-2 To Blues

The Boston Bruins came up short on Tuesday. Former Bruin Torey Krug was welcomed back to TD Garden and even scored a goal in the second period to tie the game for the Blues. Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season, while head coach Bruce Cassidy coached his 500th career game. Despite the historic night, the Bruins suffered their first set of back-to-back losses since February.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns one of each Tuesday

Martinez scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks. Martinez got the Golden Knights on the board 16:59 of the first period. He also assisted on the first of Shea Theodore's two goals in the third. Martinez missed most of the season with a facial injury, and he's picked up three points and 21 blocked shots in seven games since he returned. The defenseman has six points, 20 shots on net, 54 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 18 outings.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Defensive Depth Being Tested as Team Struggles to Stay Healthy

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third spot in the Atlantic Division and with the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot. Where they finish will not most likely be decided until the end of the month as the Black and Gold face a tough schedule leading into the postseason.
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
#Capitals
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins' top D prospect returning to school for sophomore season

The Boston Bruins are reportedly going to have to wait a little bit longer for one of their top prospects to turn pro. Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reported that Mason Lohrei, a defenseman who's widely considered the top prospect on the blue line for the B's, will be returning to Ohio State for his sophomore season rather than signing an entry-level deal.
NBC Sports

Krug scores game-tying goal vs. B's in return to Boston

It was a memorable return to Boston for ex-Bruins defenseman Torey Krug on Tuesday night. Krug played his first game at TD Garden since leaving the Bruins for the St. Louis Blues in free agency in 2020. He earned bragging rights against his former teammates with a game-tying goal in the second period.
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Blues Keep Hot Streak Going With Win In Boston

BOSTON — The red-hot St. Louis Blues rolled through Boston on Tuesday. The Blues won their sixth consecutive game with a 4-2 defeat of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden. The Bruins dropped to 45-23-5 with the loss while the Blues improved to 43-20-10. You can view...
NBC Sports

Why Bruins' struggling power play is concerning before playoffs

An effective power play can be a huge advantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially in a close series decided by a bunch of one-goal games. The Boston Bruins are familiar with those kinds of series. Seven of their 11 playoff games last season were decided by a single goal, and several of them swung with power-play tallies, especially in the second round against the New York Islanders. The Islanders scored three times with the man advantage in the pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden to take a 3-2 series lead before eliminating the B's in six games.
NBC Sports

Here's where Bruins stand in NHL playoff race as regular season winds down

The race for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is heating up, and the final seedings in the Eastern Conference aren't likely to be determined until the last couple days of the regular season. This should make for an exciting final couple weeks of April, especially in the Atlantic, where the...
NESN

Why Bruce Cassidy Believes Johnny Beecher Will Make Impact With Bruins (One Day)

Johnny Beecher won’t surprise the Boston Bruins when, not if, he contributes to their cause. Bruce Cassidy suggested as much Wednesday when he offered reporters a scouting report on the Bruins prospect. Cassidy believes Beecher, who joined the Bruins organization Wednesday on an Amateur Tryout Agreement, possesses a combination of size and speed that might help him make an impact in the future in Boston.
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
