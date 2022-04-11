Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Nabs win over Bruins

An effective power play can be a huge advantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially in a close series decided by a bunch of one-goal games. The Boston Bruins are familiar with those kinds of series. Seven of their 11 playoff games last season were decided by a single goal, and several of them swung with power-play tallies, especially in the second round against the New York Islanders. The Islanders scored three times with the man advantage in the pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden to take a 3-2 series lead before eliminating the B's in six games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO