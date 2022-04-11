Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot Sunday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.

