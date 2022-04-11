Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot Sunday

"They are expecting that Ben Simmons will be available at some point in this series." The Red Sox defeated the Tigers on Wednesday 9-7 with Jackie Bradley, Kiké Hernández, and Rafael Devers hitting back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles against former Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. Tonight at 7 p.m., the Bruins...
Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
