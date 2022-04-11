Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pulaski FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede and Wright. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 549 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings Meramec River at Spur Road, Elk Creek at Highway Z, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Gladden Creek at County Road 624 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Waynesville, Houston, St. Robert, St. James and Licking. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
