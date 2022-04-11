ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cameron...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 4 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs. * WHEN...From 6 AM Today to 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 02:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Kleberg and Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Shannon; Texas FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Douglas, Ozark, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 550 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Pond Fork at County Road 883, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Howell Creek at County Road 9790. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain Grove, Ava, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Rogersville, Cabool and Seymour. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong winds and extremely low relative humidity values will persist today and Friday across most of eastern New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains Friday afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Webster; Wright FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Douglas, Ozark, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 550 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Pond Fork at County Road 883, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Howell Creek at County Road 9790. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain Grove, Ava, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Rogersville, Cabool and Seymour. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check the latest road report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Stutsman WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow and some blowing snow. Only an inch or two of additional accumulation is expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Reduced visibility from time to time. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads and blowing snow to reduce visibility.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pulaski FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede and Wright. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 549 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings Meramec River at Spur Road, Elk Creek at Highway Z, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Gladden Creek at County Road 624 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Waynesville, Houston, St. Robert, St. James and Licking. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 07:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following county, Martin. * WHEN...Until 400 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain last night. Minor flooding is occurring in Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell. - Beaver Creek Valley near Shoals is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shoals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Douglas, Howell, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Howell; Ozark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Douglas, Ozark, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 550 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings Lick Creek at County Road 528, Pond Fork at County Road 883, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Howell Creek at County Road 9790. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain Grove, Ava, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Rogersville, Cabool and Seymour. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Laclede, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Laclede; Phelps FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by previous excessive rainfall is expected to continue. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Laclede and Wright. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 549 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the warned area. - This includes the following low water crossings Meramec River at Spur Road, Elk Creek at Highway Z, Beaver Creek at Crewes Ford Road, Gladden Creek at County Road 624 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Waynesville, Houston, St. Robert, St. James and Licking. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong winds and extremely low relative humidity values will persist today and Friday across most of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands, the Northeast Plains and East Central Plains this afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather conditions will return Friday afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and west 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent today and Friday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Friday morning to Friday afternoon for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 227 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains except northern El Paso county Red Flag Warning for today has expired RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 226 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 226. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

