Penn State has had top 20 recruiting classes for several years but now they seem to have really figured things out and James Franklin is just rolling. Penn State has been adding recruits non-stop, including flipping a top target from rival Michigan just last week. All of this is something that Penn State fans should start getting used to. Penn State having the recruiting year it is having with them coming off one of their worst seasons under James Franklin says something even louder. Franklin has been able to see his narrative and record as a coach, not to mention his...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO