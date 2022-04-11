ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices down…slightly

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Company#Oil Supply#Triple A Fuel Survey
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

For cheaper gas prices, kill the ethanol mandate

While the federal government can’t magically get gas prices under $1 per gallon, a few policies other than the federal gas tax of 18.3 cents per gallon make our trips to the pump more expensive. One of them is the ethanol mandate . It’s a corporate welfare handout to...
INDUSTRY
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Gas Prices Down But Will That Trend Continue?

The past few weeks have been a literal whirlwind of activity as far as fuel prices around the country and here in Louisiana have been concerned. In one month's time, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Louisiana has jumped from $3.28 a gallon to the current average price of $4.12 a gallon. This data is courtesy of Triple-A, the American Automobile Association. However, yesterday marked the third straight day that average prices for regular gas in Louisiana either held steady or fell.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decline Again in NJ, Around Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy