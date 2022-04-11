ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Man beats up roommate in argument over mosquitoes

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges, after allegedly beating up his roommate in an argument over mosquitoes.

43-year-old Victor Shavers admitted he hit the man when they began arguing over what the insects look like.

The roommate says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick, and hit him in the head with it.

The victim grabbed a metal baseball bat to defend himself, hitting Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were hospitalized for their injuries.

Shavers was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

