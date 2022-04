ROXBURY — A 25-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she drove into the side of a tractor-trailer pulling out of a gas station on Route 46. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the truck was completely in the eastbound lanes in front of the Citgo station at Phillips Way when the SUV driven by Jennifer Gorgas, 25, of Netcong, hit the side of the truck.

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO