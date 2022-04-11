Fatality after Monday morning crash, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that one person died after a crash Monday morning.

Police said the call came in at 8:18 a.m. to the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a pole.

(Nexstar/Staff)

LPD said more information would be released as it became available. The Major Crash Unit was investigating, according to Lubbock Police.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

