Lubbock, TX

Fatality after Monday morning crash, LPD says

By Caitlyn Rooney
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that one person died after a crash Monday morning.

RELATED: Lubbock Police investigating fatal Monday morning crash

Police said the call came in at 8:18 a.m. to the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a pole.

(Nexstar/Staff)

LPD said more information would be released as it became available. The Major Crash Unit was investigating, according to Lubbock Police.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

