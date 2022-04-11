Fatality after Monday morning crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that one person died after a crash Monday morning.RELATED: Lubbock Police investigating fatal Monday morning crash
Police said the call came in at 8:18 a.m. to the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Photos from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a pole.
LPD said more information would be released as it became available. The Major Crash Unit was investigating, according to Lubbock Police.
This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 2