John Hinckley Jr, the man who tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will perform a concert in New York this summer. Hinckley, 66, announced his show on Saturday, tweeting that he was "very excited" to perform. The show will be 8 July at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn. Hinckley also said that the $20 tickets to his show have sold out. The venue where he will be performing can seat 450, but it is unclear how many tickets were actually sold. Hinckley spent 35 years in a psychiatric facility after he tried to kill Mr Reagan...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO