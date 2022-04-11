The Warner Bros.-Discovery deal has officially closed

Nearly one year later, Amazon has officially closed its acquisition of MGM at $8.5 billion USD. Variety has reported that the deal was first announced last May as per Amazon, “The storied, nearly century-old studio — with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards — will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.” The transaction was complete after the deal received clearance from the EU’s antitrust regulator. At the same time, the deal was also pending review from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission which gave Amazon a mid-March deadline. However, by early this week, the FTC has neither publically challenged or approved the deal. But insiders confirmed that the FTC does not normally formally approve transactions and that they only challenge them if they see fit.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO