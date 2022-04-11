YMCA of Greater Brandywine Launches New Pickleball League, Tournament

Image via the YMCA of Greater Brandywine.

The sport taking the nation by storm has found a home at the YMCA of Greater Brandywine.

With more than 40 indoor and outdoor courts and hundreds of hours of open play each month, pickleball offerings are available for all ages and levels of play.

Next month, offerings will expand to include one of the first pickleball leagues in Chester County. Play will begin on Tuesday, May 3, and the league invites players leveled at 3.5 and above to form teams and join in six weeks of competitive play.

Also, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine will host the Inaugural Main Line Pickleball Classic Tournament from May 13-15.

Teams are co-ed and comprised of eight players (four men and four women), and the league runs for six weeks at a cost of $250 per team. Players must hold a current YMCA of Greater Brandywine membership. Play will be held at the outdoor complex at the Upper Main Line YMCA, which boasts 12 tournament-quality outdoor courts.

The USA Pickleball Association estimates that more than 4.8 million Americans played pickleball in 2021.

“I hear new stories almost daily of how pickleball is impacting and changing lives. From seniors who have bettered their health and found community to some of our teens who are building their hand-eye coordination, the sport is welcoming to such a wide range of players,” said Denise Day, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine. “It’s rare to find activities where parents and children – or even grandparents – can all play together and competitively if they want.”

The YMCA currently offers a variety of individual and group lessons and structured open play. An Introduction to Pickleball class is offered weekly for free to members and for a small fee for non-members looking to learn the game.