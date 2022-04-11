National Pet Day | Send Us Your Pictures!

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! According to National Today, the event was first recognized in 2006 and is meant to be a celebration of all things puppy. Below are pictures of FOX21 staff members’ own puppies. Send us your puppy pictures and we’ll feature them online and maybe on the […]
March 23 is National Cuddly Kitten Day. We decided to celebrate this very special day with of 30 of the cutest cuddly kitten pictures on Instagram.
The post National Cuddly Kitten Day: 30 Cute Kittens Who Demand Cuddles! [PICTURES] appeared first on CatTime.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pet schemes are tough because so many of us have a soft spot for animals. It is hard to say no to those big puppy eyes. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports pet schemes are the most common type of online fraud and the most reported scheme in San Antonio. Texans lost more than $25,000 just in the first three months of 2022 to them. These schemes start online with adorable pictures of animals that need homes.
When Ian Atherton traveled across the pond from his home in Fleetwood, England, to Florida's Space Coast for an vacation in April, one of the things that he had on his bucket list was to catch a shark. He had always envisioned what it would be like to tangle man-to-fish...
Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Puppy Day and city leaders in New Haven are using it as an opportunity to promote pet adoption and volunteering at the city’s animal shelter. The Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter takes in several hundred dogs and cats every year and conducts about 1,000 investigations and […]
You are a responsible pet person. Your animals are sterilized or you’ve taken other effective steps to prevent unwanted litters. Your animals are microchipped and your contact information is current. Vaccinations and checkups? You bet — all up to date. Yet often forgotten (or maybe avoided) even by...
Blue Kazoo is a Pointer mix who is 4 years and 2 months old. Look into his eyes and you will see the sweetest boy that could ever be!. He was surrendered to a kill shelter by his owner, unwanted and unloved. He was pulled to safety by Unleashed Pet Rescue’s program and made the long trip there.
It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend. National Puppy Day is Wednesday, March 23, and if you’re a dog owner, you don’t need an excuse to spoil your furry friend. Get some more treats and toys for your puppy when you browse these teething toys and plushies before National Puppy Day.
National Puppy Day is on March 23rd! It's a day to celebrate puppies and all the joy and happiness they bring into our lives.
The post National Puppy Day: 10 Fun Ways To Celebrate With Your Pup appeared first on DogTime.
There are now plenty of airports that are pet-friendly, but taking your favorite furry pal along on a trip can still be stressful. While pet relief areas have popped up all over the place, thanks to a federal regulation, there are a few airports that have gone above and beyond to make life easy for those with service animals or who just like taking their pet along on a trip.
Breathtaking aerial images have revealed a cluster of 11 heron nests perched 100 feet in the treetops of a 17th-century stately home in England – boosting hopes of a surge in the numbers breeding in the UK. The amazing pictures captured the scenes at the heronry at the National...
Today was a great day as I teamed up with my sister and my niece for Healing House's Family Adventure Day. Our list was ambitious. We sure did try to make it to all forty businesses that were offering family fun, and the places we visited had wonderful offerings. We...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Shuttles, cruises available for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah. Taking in this year's St. Patrick's Day parade and events?. Whether you're part of the roughly 500,000 attendees in Savannah, or enjoying one of the smaller events in neighboring cities and towns, show off your St. Patrick's pride by sending us your photos and videos.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After having many dogs in our lives, what could a new puppy provide for us? Turns out, laughter, comfort, companionship and an opportunity to volunteer. Our Saint Bernard Renegade just turned 3 and has already earned his first Rally title and seven Trick Dog titles. People...
Comments / 0