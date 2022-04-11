ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

National Pet Day | Send Us Your Pictures!

By Matt Dillane
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — April 11 is an important day for your furry...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

It’s National Puppy Day! Share your puppy pictures

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! According to National Today, the event was first recognized in 2006 and is meant to be a celebration of all things puppy. Below are pictures of FOX21 staff members’ own puppies. Send us your puppy pictures and we’ll feature them online and maybe on the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Be cautious of online pet purchases during National Puppy Day

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Pet schemes are tough because so many of us have a soft spot for animals. It is hard to say no to those big puppy eyes. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports pet schemes are the most common type of online fraud and the most reported scheme in San Antonio. Texans lost more than $25,000 just in the first three months of 2022 to them. These schemes start online with adorable pictures of animals that need homes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Pets & Animals
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tux Edition

Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
PETS
WTNH

New Haven police promote pet adoption on National Puppy Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Puppy Day and city leaders in New Haven are using it as an opportunity to promote pet adoption and volunteering at the city’s animal shelter. The Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter takes in several hundred dogs and cats every year and conducts about 1,000 investigations and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Blue Kazoo

Blue Kazoo is a Pointer mix who is 4 years and 2 months old. Look into his eyes and you will see the sweetest boy that could ever be!. He was surrendered to a kill shelter by his owner, unwanted and unloved. He was pulled to safety by Unleashed Pet Rescue’s program and made the long trip there.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wciv
The Oregonian

Treat your furry friend to these toys on National Puppy Day

It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend. National Puppy Day is Wednesday, March 23, and if you’re a dog owner, you don’t need an excuse to spoil your furry friend. Get some more treats and toys for your puppy when you browse these teething toys and plushies before National Puppy Day.
PETS
Click10.com

Travel with your furry friend? These are the top 10 pet-friendly airports in the US.

There are now plenty of airports that are pet-friendly, but taking your favorite furry pal along on a trip can still be stressful. While pet relief areas have popped up all over the place, thanks to a federal regulation, there are a few airports that have gone above and beyond to make life easy for those with service animals or who just like taking their pet along on a trip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WJCL

Send us your photos and videos from Savannah's St. Patrick's Day 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Shuttles, cruises available for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah. Taking in this year's St. Patrick's Day parade and events?. Whether you're part of the roughly 500,000 attendees in Savannah, or enjoying one of the smaller events in neighboring cities and towns, show off your St. Patrick's pride by sending us your photos and videos.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy