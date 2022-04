Paul Heyman has made a habit in recent months of trying to fight fans during WWE live events and dark matches. He's never actually thrown hands with any of them, but he was back at it again after this week's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. The dark match after the show saw Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pull off a victory over The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match and videos of Heyman getting held back by the Usos and later consoled by Roman Reigns. You can see some of the clips from the match below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO