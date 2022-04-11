Charles City Park-Rec Department Continues to Shape 5-Year Plan

AUBURN — Auburn’s Recreation Department last December named Jeremy Gatcomb as director and Dawna Daigle as deputy Director of the Recreation Department. “I am proud to have Jeremy and Dawna leading our recreation efforts,” said City Manager Phil Crowell in a city news release. “We have built some great momentum — and a strong reputation — for our events and programming in Auburn in recent years. These two bring experience and enthusiasm to what they are doing, and residents should expect great things from Auburn Rec in the years to come.”

