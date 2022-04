OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Orbeez Challenge is all over social media, and kids across North Central Florida are doing the challenge and harming other children. “There were two scars that were on his face, but he got shot in the chest, the legs, the back, the groin and I’m like no we need to go find who these kids are,” said Tamra Balkcom.

OCALA, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO