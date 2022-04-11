ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Shelby Hallman

 2 days ago

Image via Mitchell Phillips, VISTA.Today

West Grove native Shelby Hallman is the Director of Comprehensive Employment Services for The Arc of Chester County, a West Chester-based nonprofit that provides a lifetime of services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families.

Image via VISTA Today

“What I enjoy most about my job is helping individuals of all abilities feel successful and important in their community and feel a sense of pride and accomplishment in their lives,” she said. “I also love developing life-long relationships with businesses in our community.”

Hallman, who began working when she was 16 years old as a server in the dining room at Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community, earned a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services from East Stroudsburg University.

She credits her predecessor, Rita Mandik, with having the biggest impact on her career.

“Rita hired me as an Employment Training Specialist right out of college and prepared and mentored me for my current role,” said Hallman. “I can only hope to be half as good of a director and person as she is one day.”

Her proudest professional achievement is winning The Arc of Chester County’s Employee of the Year Award in 2021.

“This was a huge honor, especially working through the pandemic that year,” said Hallman.

Her favorite spot in Chester County is The Creamery of Kennett Square.

Hallman and the rest of the 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars will be honored at the Awards Reception & Celebration held outdoors on Tuesday, May 10 at Penn State Great Valley. The in-person event will feature food trucks, drinks, touchless registration, a VIP tent, and boundless opportunities to network. It will also be live-streamed.

Sponsors are still being sought. Click here to learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it celebrates Chester County’s next generation of leaders.

Image via VISTA Today

VISTA.Today

Square Roots Collective Has Imaginative Plans for 30-Acre Strip of Green Space in Kennett Square

Square Roots Collective, a group committed to advancing the community of Kennett Square so that all residents can thrive, will utilize 30 acres of green space that begins at Kennett High School and extends to Anson B. Nixon Park to construct something greater in terms of aesthetics, environmental cohesiveness, and functionality, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

