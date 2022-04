After months of planning and building, drivers entering Pe Ell will now be greeted by a newly decorated welcome sign and recreation area. While the sign was built four years ago, students on Pe Ell’s SkillsUSA team have spent the last several months since the start of the school year developing and implementing a plan to beautify the town’s welcome sign and the area around it.

PE ELL, WA ・ 23 DAYS AGO