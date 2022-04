MANSFIELD, PA (WENY) -- Mansfield University will play host to a singer/songwriter who won a season of the reality competition show 'The Voice.'. Danielle Bradbery will perform a free community concert at Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus on Thursday, March 24th. Tickets are available for pickup at the Mansfield Foundation office and the Mansfield branch of Northwest Savings Bank. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 570-463-4040.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO