ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In support of National Autism Awareness month, first responders in Oneida County are learning what they can do to prepare for a situation in which they encounter someone with autism. “Well, it’s no different than interacting with anyone else – we want to have a positive outcome,” said Sgt. Curtis Morgan of the Oneida County Sheriff’s department. “So, […]

